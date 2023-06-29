...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.
An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:
https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden receives the Girls Athlete of the Year award from Kokomo Tribune Sports Editor Bryan Gaskins at the KT Sports Awards program on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at IU Kokomo.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Shayne Spear receives the Boys Athlete of the Year award at the Kokomo Tribune Sports Awards on June 28, 2023, at IU Kokomo.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Evan Barker receives the Football Athlete of the Year award from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. representatives Craig Severns, left, and Brandon Bishop during the KT Sports Awards program on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at IU Kokomo. Coca-Cola sponsored the award.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Layden, Spear lead winners at Sports Awards ceremony
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden receives the Girls Athlete of the Year award from Kokomo Tribune Sports Editor Bryan Gaskins at the KT Sports Awards program on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at IU Kokomo.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Shayne Spear receives the Boys Athlete of the Year award at the Kokomo Tribune Sports Awards on June 28, 2023, at IU Kokomo.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Evan Barker receives the Football Athlete of the Year award from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. representatives Craig Severns, left, and Brandon Bishop during the KT Sports Awards program on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at IU Kokomo. Coca-Cola sponsored the award.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden and Kokomo’s Shayne Spear took home the top awards from the Kokomo Tribune’s inaugural Howard County Sports Awards ceremony on Wednesday at IU Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium.
Layden won Girls Athlete of the Year and Spear won Boys Athlete of the Year.
For Layden, the top award capped a big night as the Tiger standout previously won Player of the Year awards for volleyball, girls basketball and girls tennis. She is part of the Purdue women’s basketball team’s incoming freshman class.
Spear won Boys Athlete of the Year after helping Kokomo’s football and boys basketball teams make deep tournament runs. The football team reached the Class 4A Final Four and the basketball team finished as the Class 4A state runner-up.
Spear, who also excelled in track and field, is preparing for his freshman football season at the University of Findlay in Ohio.
PHOTOS: KT Sports Award winners 2023
The other big awards of the night included Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.
On the girls side, Western softball won the team award for its 29-2 season and Northwestern’s Kathie Layden won coaching honors after leading the Tiger tennis team to its seventh straight sectional title.
On the boys side, Kokomo basketball won the team award for its state runner-up season and John Peckinpaugh won Coach of the Year for leading the Kats.
PHOTOS: KT sports awards
The following is a rundown of all of the award winners.
FALL SPORTS
• Football: Evan Barker, Kokomo.
• Volleyball: McKenna Layden, Northwestern.
• Boys soccer: Matty Polk, Northwestern.
• Girls soccer: Lucy Weigt, Western.
• Boys tennis: doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney, Northwestern.
