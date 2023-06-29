Northwestern’s McKenna Layden and Kokomo’s Shayne Spear took home the top awards from the Kokomo Tribune’s inaugural Howard County Sports Awards ceremony on Wednesday at IU Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium.

Layden won Girls Athlete of the Year and Spear won Boys Athlete of the Year.

For Layden, the top award capped a big night as the Tiger standout previously won Player of the Year awards for volleyball, girls basketball and girls tennis. She is part of the Purdue women’s basketball team’s incoming freshman class.

Spear won Boys Athlete of the Year after helping Kokomo’s football and boys basketball teams make deep tournament runs. The football team reached the Class 4A Final Four and the basketball team finished as the Class 4A state runner-up.

Spear, who also excelled in track and field, is preparing for his freshman football season at the University of Findlay in Ohio.

PHOTOS: KT Sports Award winners 2023

The other big awards of the night included Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.

On the girls side, Western softball won the team award for its 29-2 season and Northwestern’s Kathie Layden won coaching honors after leading the Tiger tennis team to its seventh straight sectional title.

On the boys side, Kokomo basketball won the team award for its state runner-up season and John Peckinpaugh won Coach of the Year for leading the Kats.

PHOTOS: KT sports awards

The following is a rundown of all of the award winners.

FALL SPORTS

• Football: Evan Barker, Kokomo.

• Volleyball: McKenna Layden, Northwestern.

• Boys soccer: Matty Polk, Northwestern.

• Girls soccer: Lucy Weigt, Western.

• Boys tennis: doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney, Northwestern.

• Girls golf: Elizabeth Mercer, Western.

• Boys cross country: Colin Feazel, Northwestern.

• Girls cross country: Hannah Moore, Northwestern.

WINTER SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Flory Bidunga, Kokomo.

• Girls basketball: McKenna Layden, Northwestern.

• Boys swimming and diving: Evan Butcher, Western.

• Girls swimming and diving: Aubrey Simmons, Kokomo.

• Boys wrestling: Mitchell Betz, Western.

• Girls wrestling: Aulani Davis, Kokomo.

• Gymnastics: Samara Sims, Northwestern.

SPRING SPORTS

• Baseball: Mitchell Dean, Western.

• Softball: Brynley Erb, Western.

• Boys track: Jayden Eagle, Eastern.

• Girls track: Hannah Moore, Northwestern.

• Boys golf: Karson Parrott, Kokomo.

• Girls tennis: McKenna Layden, Northwestern.

OTHER AWARDS

• Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Christian Pownall, Western.

• Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Macy Coan, Eastern.

• Comeback Athlete of the Year: Mitchell Knepley, Western.

• Spirit of Sport Award: Elizabeth Lytle, Kokomo.

• Coach of the Year for boys sports: John Peckinpaugh, Kokomo basketball.

• Coach of the Year for girls sports: Kathie Layden, Northwestern tennis.

• Boys Athlete of the Year: Shayne Spear, Kokomo.

• Girls Athlete of the Year: McKenna Layden, Northwestern.

• Boys Team of the Year: Kokomo basketball.

• Girls Team of the Year: Western softball.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video