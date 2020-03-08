• NAME: Nathaniel Liddell
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Liddell scored a team-high 14 points to lead Western past West Lafayette 51-42 in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional championship. West Lafayette coach Dave Wood pointed to the attacking guard's play as "a big difference maker." The sectional title is the Panthers' first since 2012. They will play Hammond in the South Bend Washington Regional's semifinal round on Saturday.
