• NAME: Conner Linn
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: U. of Cincinnati
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Linn pitched six strong innings to help the Bearcats beat East Carolina 7-3 for a 1-0 start in the American Athletic Conference. The former Western standout picked up the win after starting and holding the Pirates to one run on five hits. The southpaw allowed two walks and struck out four. For the season, he is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA in 16.1 innings over three appearances.
