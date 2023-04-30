• NAME: Chloe Linn
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Linn helped Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western sweep Lewis Cass to cap a perfect 8-0 record in the Hoosier Conference's East Division. In the opener, which Western won 14-0 in five innings, she went 1 for 3 with two RBI. In the second game, which the Panthers won 10-0 in five innings, she pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks, and she helped her own cause by going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. For the season, Linn has an 8-0 record and 0.95 ERA in the circle and a .489 average with 12 extra-base hits and 23 RBI at the plate.
