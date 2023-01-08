• NAME: Tye Linser
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Linser went 3-0 at 132 pounds to help Western win the Class 2A Team State title at Jay County. Linser's workload included victories over two state-ranked opponents. In the semifinal round, he pinned Hamilton Heights' Isaac Kuhn, and in the final, he defeated Jay County's Ethan Reiley. In the latest state rankings, Reiley was No. 11, Kuhn was No 15 and Linser was No. 19.
