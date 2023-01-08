Tye Linser

Western 132-pounder Tye Linser reacts after pinning Hamilton Heights’ Isaac Kuhn in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Team State duals Saturday, Jan. 8, at Jay County. Linser helped the Panthers take the title.

 Adam Hartsough | Hartsoughphotography.com

NAME: Tye Linser

• SPORT: Wrestling

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Linser went 3-0 at 132 pounds to help Western win the Class 2A Team State title at Jay County. Linser's workload included victories over two state-ranked opponents. In the semifinal round, he pinned Hamilton Heights' Isaac Kuhn, and in the final, he defeated Jay County's Ethan Reiley. In the latest state rankings, Reiley was No. 11, Kuhn was No 15 and Linser was No. 19.

