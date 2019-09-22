• NAME: Carter Little
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Little rushed for a school-record 320 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Maconaquah past rival Peru 43-27 for the Braves' third straight win. After gaining 217 yards in the first half, he broke Cody Hicks' single-game record of 286 yards (vs. Northwestern in 2014) with a 17-yard TD burst early in the fourth quarter. Through five games, the 2018 KT All-Area player has run for 786 yards and seven TDs. He also tops Mac in receiving (15 catches for 179 yards) and is No. 2 on the team in tackles.
