“How stupid is this?”
That’s what was going through Allen Wilson’s mind as he started out on the route from Las Vegas to Pomona, California, on his own. The Kokomo drag racer didn’t have any of his sons or anyone he knew to function as a crew and was headed to the season-ending national event without a team in place.
He was out on a limb.
“I thought, ‘How stupid is this?’” Wilson recalled this week about the November trek to California. “When I left Vegas, I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing I could do, was take two cars and go out there by myself.’ Somebody’s gotta buckle you in the car and turn the power on. The computer needs to be turned on. There’s a lot of things that need to be done. You need a crew. But it all worked out.”
It worked out better than he could have ever expected. At Pomona, Wilson won the Competition Eliminator class at the Auto Club NHRA Finals the weekend of Nov. 10-13. It was his first national event victory since winning the champion at Brainerd, Minnesota, in 1995.
How all that came about, well, that’s a wild ride.
Wilson was racing in an event in Las Vegas, one tour stop before Pomona. In Vegas, he met with two of his sons, including Chris, who is serving abroad in the Air Force and flew in for the reunion. “The whole reason to go to Vegas was my son was overseas and I said, ‘When you get home, I’ll meet you in Vegas,’” Wilson said. Eldest son Allen III also flew out for the reunion.
Once there, he kicked around the idea of heading to Pomona for the NHRA Finals, one of the major events on the national circuit. None of his sons were available on short notice to make that trip. Allen and Chris had to fly back, and son Evan was at work in Kokomo in the family business, so he headed to California on his own with two cars and his motorhome.
“My sons that normally go with me couldn’t go, so I had to round up some people I knew, and people I just met,” Wilson said. “That’s what was kind of phenomenal about it was winning with people who weren’t familiar with my process. They did a really good job. My sons were with me on my phone.”
He’d met a fellow racer in Vegas, Andy Moeck, who was the first person on board to help, and more people kept joining in. You don’t just drive up to Pomona unannounced, you’ve got to register, so he had to make a decision to go for it as his makeshift team was coming together.
Pomona is one of a handful of what Wilson characterized as “historic” events on the circuit and he first started racing there in 2018. This season Wilson raced nine divisional races and eight national events between his two cars. The Division 3 circuit includes the eastern portion of the Midwest as well as Kentucky and Ontario, Canada.
At Pomona last month, he had two qualifying shots before the 16-car field was settled. From there, four rounds of elimination matchups determine the winner.
Wilson progressed through the opening round, quarterfinals, semifinals and into the finals, where he beat newly crowned world champion Ryan Priddy by a razor-thin margin.
“I won by 14 thousandths of a second,” Wilson said. “I go back and think if I had not taken that five pounds off the nose, I wouldn’t have won the race. If I wasn’t a little better on the tree [the light pole that starts the race] than him, I wouldn’t have won.
“I really didn’t know who won until my win light came on.”
The win light is positioned at the end of the track showing the drivers which has won. Once he saw he’d one, the celebration was on.
“Oh yeah, it was pretty exciting,” he said. “You can see in the video that my fist was in the air, pumping, uncontrolled. It just happens. You don’t think you’re going to do that, it just happens.
“Then after that, I think I was just in shock actually. It’d been a long time to win a national event, and we’d been broke this year, and we’d had a lot of breakage. We broke motors and we broke transmissions.”
Then it was on to celebrate with his new team of friends who formed his last-minute crew. There were people from California, Washington and Louisiana who helped out.
“I think they were more excited than I was,” Wilson said. “I think I was in shock. They were having a lot of fun. That really even bonded us even more. We talk on the phone every couple days now. They invited me to a Christmas party on the 17th in California. I’m thinking about it.”
Wilson is a 40-year veteran of drag racing, but hasn’t always had time to indulge his pursuit of speed. He started as a 19-year-old running at the Bunker Hill Dragstrip. He raced for Coan Engineering in his early 20s and had success through the mid 1990s when he put the brakes on that pursuit in order to devote time to his business.
The Competition Auto Body and Competition Towing and Recovery owner wasn’t out of racing entirely. He worked with son Evan on his junior dragster career, and then Wilson began racing a lot again in the middle 2010s.
In Pomona, with a team of friends who made it possible, the second phase of his career got its own signature victory to go with his national event win in 1995.
“Everything clicked, and I think sometimes I’m a better driver under pressure,” Wilson said. “I think I’m way better under pressure than being at ease. Everybody did a good job. Everything fell into place. When it’s your day, it’s your day, you can’t do anything wrong. Car was good, motor was good, I drove pretty good.”
Wilson is 59 now and wants to get the most out of his racing career now while it’s still available to him. He runs Super Stock as well as Competition Eliminator cars and hopes to up his event participation to 10 national events and about as many divisional events next year. There’s a lot of planning and building to do at home in the interim before the 2023 season begins in February in Orlando, Florida.
He takes the most pride in his sons. Allen III is vice president of human resources at Community Health. Chris is a para rescue Master Sgt. and is receiving the Bronze Star later this month. And Evan is the production manager at Competition Auto Body. The Pomona victory is something to take pride in too.
“Someone pointed out that when you win the last race of the year, you get to savor it,” Wilson said. “And to do it in the fashion we did, I’m pretty proud of that. Both of us [Priddy and Wilson] were super fast, both of us were good on the tree, I was just a little better.”
