If you want to wish Brittiani Gillem a happy 30th birthday on Sunday, take a spot along Kokomo’s Industrial Heritage Trail and wait. She’ll be along.
Gillem will be running in a mini version of the Indianapolis Mini-Marathon on Sunday. The event itself was canceled as part of the state’s shutdown to combat the coronavirus, but organizers have a backup plan for those who still want to run. Runners can run on their own, wherever they live, any time prior to June 30, then submit their times to participate in a virtual race.
“I registered for the Mini in Indy way back probably in December or January. I’ve ran the Mini many years and I was getting all pumped up for it,” Gillem said.
When the event was canceled and replace with a virtual race, Gillem had an idea.
“We’ll do it virtual,” she said. “It’d be so easy just to not run it, but I was like, ‘No, I have to run this.’
“I run for this boy named Ryan. He lives in Virginia. He has a rare bone disorder called Winchester Syndrome. I run a lot of races for him and send him my medals and we do FaceTime. He helps me want to run more and keep running. Then I was like, well, my [twin] sister and I’s birthday is coming up and I said, ‘You know what would be so cool? We’re going to run it on our birthday and run it in Kokomo on the Kokomo trail.’”
Gillem is a 2008 Cass graduate and three-sport athlete in high school who now lives in Russiaville. She’s a part of the Ainsley’s Angels organization, which runs for people who can not physically run themselves. She often pushes Ainsley’s Angels participants in a cart as she runs races.
A Club Kokomo Roadrunner, Gillem will run a course on Kokomo’s Industrial Heritage Trail, starting at the southern tip of the trail just inside of SR 931 and south of Lincoln Road, and heading north through downtown and past the north side before doubling back when she’s halfway done. Twin sister Brooke is riding the course with her on a bike. In a normal Mini-Marathon, there are stations along the way for water and extra calories. Brooke will handle that aspect.
“First off, since we’re twins we’ve done things together forever, so I was like, ‘Hey Brooke, let’s go do something fun. I can run the Mini on our birthday and you can ride your bike,’” Gillem said.
Gillem’s friend Jenny Tudor is also going to run the virtual race with her. Race time is 10 a.m. and Gillem has pledged to run regardless of a chance of rain on Sunday.
“I’m really excited about it,” Gillem said. “I’m really excited I can run. With the virus and everything going on, obviously everyone’s schedule is all messed up right now. Some people are down and stuff and it gives me motivation to keep going, and also with the kid I run for, with Ryan, he can’t physically run so it’s really great to be able to run for him.
“It makes me more motivated to do it because it’s not just about me but other people. And it’s a good way to celebrate my birthday by helping other people out.”
• For more information on the virtual Mini-Marathon, visit www.indymini.com/covid19
• To learn about Ainsley’s Angels visit ainsleysangels.org
