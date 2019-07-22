Local sports brief for Tuesday, July 23 By Tribune sports staff 11 hrs ago Larson hits ace at Leaning Tree PERU — Terry Larson hit a hole-in-one Saturday at Leaning Tree G.C. He used a 6-iron to ace No. 2, which plays 157 yards. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Terry Larson Hole In One Ace Sport Peru Brief PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHigh-tech medical company moving into Miami Co. shell buildingLogansport woman charged with drunk driving in fatal Asher crash4th shooting incident in 3 daysInvestigators: Peru woman ran Medicaid scheme through transportation companyEvidence from man who killed himself in standoff shared with Delphi investigatorsWaves of controversy at Kokomo BeachPolice investigating west side armed robberyTipton's Street Artist: Tri-Central graduate at forefront of town's public-art movementTwo shootings overnight in KokomoThank a farmer: Farm family's business is popping Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
