Fresh off a 2-0 start to the season, the Kokomo BobKats return to action tonight when they host the Dayton Flight (1-0) at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym.
The BobKats also are at home Sunday, for a game against the Indy Express (2-0) at 3:05 p.m.
Kokomo and the Indy Express share the lead in the Midwest Division of The Basketball League with the Flight right behind them.
Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for upper bowl and $20 for lower bowl.
Boilermakers advance in volleyball tourney
OMAHA, Neb. — Purdue’s volleyball team swept previously undefeated High Point 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-19) Thursday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Caitlyn Newton carried the Boilermakers offensively. The first-team All-Big Ten honoree downed 18 kills with just seven errors on 35 swings for a .314 attack percentage.
No. 7 seeded Purdue (15-6) will face No. 10 seeded Oregon in the round of 16 on Sunday.
Women’s golf league plans info meeting
An informational meeting for the Wildcat Creek Wednesday Ladies League will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbian Club, 1631 Foxfire Ln. Those interested in joining the league are welcome to attend.
For further information, email Julie Wagner at juliewagner71@gmail.com or pick up a brochure at the proshop.
