BobKats are at home Saturday, Sunday
The Kokomo BobKats (5-1) have a pair of games this weekend at Memorial Gym. The BobKats will host the Indy Express (5-1) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and the Detroit Hustle (0-5) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
Kokomo, Indy and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are in a three-way tie for the lead in The Basketball League’s Midwest Division. The BobKats and the Express have split a pair of games so far. Kokomo has not yet faced Owensboro.
4 IUK volley players earn AVCA honors
Four members of the IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team earned notice from the American Volleyball Coaches Association when, the AVCA announced its all-region honorees on Thursday.
IUK senior libero Macee Rudy was named the Midcentral Region Defender of the Year. Additionally, Rudy, senior teammates Lizzie Sokeland and Erinn Adam, and freshman Lorelei Porter were named to the 14-member Midcentral Region squad.
IUK wrapped up its season this week with an appearance at the NAIA national tournament finals in Sioux City, Iowa. The Cougars went 1-1 in pool play in Iowa and finished the season 24-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.