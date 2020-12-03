Moore, Goodrich make XC all-state teams
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches on Thursday announced its cross country all-state selections and a pair of KT-area runners earned first-team honors.
The IATCCC broke its all-state selections into classes, using a four-class setup. For each class, there was a runner or runners of the year, 11 more first-team selections and honorable mention. Northwestern freshman Hannah Moore made the Class 3A girls first team and Carroll senior Chloe Goodrich made the Class 2A girls first team.
Area runners named honorable mention were Maconaquah freshman Abby Jordan (3A) and Cass junior Makenna Leicht (2A) on the girls side and Western seniors Brayden Curnutt and Joseph Packard (3A) on the boys side.
Some boys BB teams are in action tonight
The boys basketball season marches on with some teams in action and other teams quarantined.
In the KT area, Northwestern, Western, Tipton and Tri-Central are on the sidelines this weekend. Northwestern, Tipton and TC have yet to play this season. Of that group, Tipton is scheduled to return to action first, with the Blue Devils scheduled to host Elwood on Tuesday.
The following is this weekend’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Eastern at Eastbrook
• Carroll at Frankfort
• 6:15 — Kokomo at Peru
• 6:15 — Maconaquah at N. Miami
• 6:30 — Cass vs. Pioneer (varsity only, Cass County tourney consolation, at Logan)
SATURDAY
• Kokomo at Westfield
• Alexandria at Eastern
• Oak Hill at Taylor
• Carroll at West Central
• 6:15 — Knox at Peru
Carroll’s Dillon gets 1st catch for Vikings
Former Carroll High School athlete Brandon Dillon picked up his first career catch Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Dillon, a tight end for Minnesota, was targeted once and had a six-yard catch. He appeared in eight plays in the game.
He played in one game last season, spending the rest of the year on the practice squad. Dillon spent most of this season on the practice squad but was elevated for Minnesota’s Week 10 game against Chicago, and then again for the Week 12 game against Carolina.
This week Minnesota named Dillon as protected on the practice squad, meaning another team can’t sign him.
