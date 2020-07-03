Hare claims 18 title in Age Group Champ.
FRENCH LICK — Tipton’s Griffin Hare won the boys 18-year-old division in the Indiana Junior Golf Tour’s Age Group Championship at the Pete Dye Course. The two-day event concluded Thursday.
The Ball State-bound Hare opened with a 71, then fired a 2-under 68 in the final round for a 36-hole total of 139. He won the division by eight strokes.
Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen and Tipton’s Maverick Conaway had runner-up finishes in their respective divisions.
Hansen played in the boys 17-year-old division. He had rounds of 79 and 73 for a total of 152, seven back of winner Sam McWilliams of McCordsville. Peru’s Jake Van Baalen (88-87—175) tied for 25th.
Conaway played in the boys 15-year-old division. He carded rounds of 74 and 72 for a total of 146, four back of winner Alec Cesare of Westfield. Tipton’s Gavin Hare (83-83—166) finished 14th and Kokomo’s Karson Parrott (87-91—178) was 20th.
Bona Vista schedules Aug. 28 golf outing
The inaugural Bona Vista Golf Classic is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Wildcat Creek G.C. The cost is $160 per four-player team.
Entrants will play nine holes of golf with a cart. Lunch is planned for noon and there will be contests and door prizes. The top three teams will receive cash prizes.
To register, visit bonavista.org and click on the events tab. Questions should be directed to Marcy at 765-457-8273, ext. 341, or mkistler@bonavista.org.
