Cougar soccer scores 3-0 win
Versailles, Ky. — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team shut out Midway 3-0 on the road Thursday to close the regular season and River States Conference schedule with a victory.
Junior forward Keely Hoopingarner got the Cougars off to a fast start with a goal in the third minute off a feed by Brook Switzer. The game stood 1-0 until the 76th minute when junior Cassie Dispennett scored to give the Cougars a cushion. Hoopingarner scored again three minutes later to finish off Midway and record the Cougars’ first multi-goal game of the season.
IUK goalie Alicia Burns had a pair of saves in recording the shutout.
The Cougars finished the RSC season 6-4-1 and carry a 6-8-2 overall record into RSC tournament play. The Cougars visit Point Park on Nov. 6 for an RSC tourney quarterfinal.
Miller records ace at Amer. Legion
Geremy Miller recently hit a hole-in-one at the American Legion G.C. It came on No. 1 and he used a driver to cover the 230 yards. His sons Parker and Grayson witnessed the shot.
