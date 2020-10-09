Indoor Tennis Center plans open house
The Howard County Indoor Tennis Center, 610 E. Payton St. in Greentown, will hold an open house at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The facility opens next week and clinics will start on Oct. 18.
Buddenhagen, Beaver hit holes-in-one
Bruce Buddenhagen recorded a hole-in-one Wednesday at Green Acres G.C. Using a 9-iron, he aced No. 4, which was a 133-yard shot. It’s his first career ace. Marilyn Buddenhagen and George Belt witnessed the shot.
Harry Beaver hit a hole-in-one Thursday at American Legion G.C. Using a 5-wood, he knocked it in on No. 3, which was a 181-yard shot. It’s his second career ace. David Fewell and Steve Lear witnessed Beaver’s shot.
