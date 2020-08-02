Western golf No. 20 in preseason poll
Western’s girls golf team is No. 20 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason top 20. Twelve other teams, including Tipton, received honorable mention.
Defending state champion Homestead owns the No. 1 spot with Evansville North, Carmel, Westfield and Columbus North rounding out the top five. Girls golf is a one-class sport.
Post 6 baseball reschedules tryouts
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball program has a new tryout schedule following rainouts on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be two sessions this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday at Highland Park. The times are 17U at 5 p.m. and 19U at 6:30 p.m. each day.
Players need to attend only one of the sessions.
Questions can be directed to Don Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net.
