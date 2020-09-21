It’s tourney week for HC girls soccer
The Hoosier Conference’s girls soccer tournament is this week. There’s a single match today followed by a full schedule of action Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Western hosts Twin Lakes at 6 p.m. today to kick off the tourney.
The Western-TL winner will advance to face Hamilton Heights at 6 p.m. at HH. Tuesday’s other matches include Northwestern at Tipton at 7:30 p.m.
There are semifinals and consolation games Thursday at West Lafayette and Lafayette Catholic.
The tourney concludes Saturday with Northwestern hosting the championship along with third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place games.
High school bowling to have callouts
The local high school bowling program will hold callouts from 5-6 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Both sessions will take place at Heritage Lanes. Interested individuals can have any questions answered and sign up.
The program is open to high school boys and girls. The participating local schools are Western, Kokomo, Taylor, Eastern, Northwestern, Tri-Central, Tipton and Cass. All schools are looking for more bowlers.
