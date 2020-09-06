Hayes, Crain hit aces at Chippendale G.C.
Marge Hayes recorded her first hole-in-one while playing Friday at Chippendale G.C. It came on No. 3. She used a 9-wood to ace the 110-yard shot. Her husband, Tom Hayes, along with Clarance and Maggie Pridemore witnessed the shot.
Jason Crain also recently hit a hole-in-one at Chippendale. His ace came Aug. 30, also on No. 3. He used a 5-iron on the 165-yard shot. Zach Moore witnessed the shot.
Vikings add Dillon to practice squad
Former Carroll standout Brandon Dillon is returning to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.
The Vikings waived Dillon on Saturday as they made cuts to reach their 53-player roster. They brought him back on Sunday when they announced him as part of their practice squad.
Dillon signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was a surprise addition to the 53-man roster and made his NFL debut in the season opener against Atlanta. He was then waived and spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad.
