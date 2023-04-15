Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.