BobKats fall to Timberjacks 109-96
The Medora Timberjacks topped the Kokomo BobKats 109-96 Friday night at Memorial Gym in a non-division matchup of The Basketball League squads.
Derek Hawthrone led the BobKats with 26 points. Martrellian Gibson and Edward Oliver-Hampton each scored 13, Tremont Moore 12, and Tujara Henderson 11. Oliver-Hampton took a team-high 13 rebounds. Johnny Griffin Jr. and Larry Plummer each had five assists.
The BobKats (10-3) are next in action Sunday when they visit the Glass City Wranglers.
Taflinger, Flederbach set to enter HOF
Former Kokomo swimmer Brooke Taflinger and former Western and Westfield swimmer Kait Flederback will be inducted into the Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame at a banquet today in Indianapolis.
They’re part of the organization’s 2023 class which will be honored at a dinner, awards and silent auction starting at 5 p.m. at the Primo South Banquet and Conference Center, 2615 E. National Ave., Indianapolis.
Taflinger earned her spot in the hall after reaching the IHSAA girls swimming state meet four times with six top-six finishes. She won the 200 individual medley at the 2000 state meet in a time of 2:03.21 to become Kokomo’s first female individual event champion. She also won the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award at that meet.
Taflinger went on to the University of Florida and then transferred to Indiana, where she was a two-time Big Ten champion in the 400 IM.
Flederbach swam at Western through her sophomore year, reaching state twice and medaling both times. She transferred to Westfield after that, where she was a three-time state champion over her final two seasons. In college, she earned seven All-America honors in three years at Arizona before finishing her college career at IU. At the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, Flederbach was sixth in the 50-meter freestyle.
Letsinger throws gem for IUK baseball
Lucas Letsinger threw a one-hit gem Friday to lead the IU Kokomo baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Brescia in the opening game of a River States Conference series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Letsinger threw all seven innings with the one hit, two walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win.
The IUK offense gave Letsinger a great start by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the third. Nolan Bowser went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBI for the Cougars. Tahj Borom was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBI and a run. Tucker Platt was 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI. Jack Leverenz had a two-run single.
The Cougars (21-17, 11-8 RSC) host Brescia in a doubleheader at noon today.
