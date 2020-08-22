Kokomo cancels volleyball invitational
Kokomo High School has called off its volleyball invitational, which had been scheduled for today. Kokomo’s next scheduled action is Tuesday when the Kats host Eastern.
Cass volley tops TL; Western falls in 5
Cass’ volleyball squad beat Twin Lakes in four sets Thursday night, winning 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20. The Kings’ serving led the way as the squad notched 22 aces.
Paxtyn Hicks had six aces and Rylee Holt and Maci Garland five each. Holt had five kills and Taylor Rodabaugh and Kendal Johnson four each. Taylor Rodabaugh led the back row with 18 digs, followed by Cana Jones with 12 and Madi Rodabaugh with 10.
Western fell in five sets to Mississinewa Thursday night. The Indians won 20-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11. Hilary Merica floored 20 kills for the Panthers, Haley Scott had six blocks, and Taylor Scott served 36 points.
