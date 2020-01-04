IUK men’s basketball improves to 13-3
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team hammered Lincoln Christian 84-50 Friday night in Cougar Gym.
Akil McClain scored 20 points to lead the NAIA Division II No. 13-ranked Cougars, who improved to 13-3. Trequan Spivey followed with 14 points, Jaylen Gilbert had 11 and Allante Harper had nine.
Also for IUK, DeSean Hampton had eight points and 12 rebounds and Bryce Hudson had four points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Cougars return to action Tuesday when they visit Carlow University in Pittsburgh for a River States Conference game.
Western girls drop 2 in Rochester Classic
ROCHESTER — Western’s girls basketball team dropped a pair of games in the Rochester Glass Holiday Classic on Friday.
Western faced Rochester and South Central (Union Mills) in prearranged games. Rochester beat the Panthers 53-35 in the afternoon session and South Central beat the Panthers 65-33 in the evening session.
Western (4-11) hosts West Lafayette next Friday.
