Conaway plays well in state qualifier
ATTICA — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway tied for fourth place in a field of 48 players in the Indiana Golf Foundation’s Boys State Qualifier on Friday at Harrison Hills G.C. Conaway carded a 4-over 76.
Westfield’s Ryan Ford ran away with the title. He fired a 5-under 67, beating the runner-up by seven shots.
From Kokomo, Brandon Hansen (80) tied for 17th, Karson Parrott (83) tied for 29th and Mason Hahn (89) tied for 42nd.
Y taking signups for youth sports
The Kokomo Family YMCA has announced it is taking online registration for several summer sports and camps. For further information or to register visit the YMCA webpage at kokomoymca.org. The summer sports programs are as follows.
• T-ball: The one-day-per-week introductory baseball league for children age 4-6 runs on Saturdays from July 18-Aug. 22. There are no tryouts or practices.
• Centipede soccer: The introductory soccer program is for children age 4-6 and runs on Saturdays from July 18-Aug. 22.
• Volleyball clinic: The clinic is for players age 8-14 and will hold sessions on Tuesdays from July 21-Aug. 4. Players age 8-10 participate from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and players age 11-14 participate from 6:45-7:45 p.m.
• Basketball camp: The five-day camp for players age 6-11 runs July 27-31. Players age 6-8 will participate from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and players age 9-11 participate from 6:45-7:45 p.m.
• Pacers basketball camp: The week-long session is aimed at improving individual skills. The camp runs July 6-10 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and is for players 6-16. For more information on this camp contact Adam Branch at 317-452-0349 or abranch@thebasketballacademy.com.
