Windlan leaving KHS for Sheridan
Kokomo High School’s girls basketball team will have a new coach next season after previous coach Tod Windlan accepted the boys basketball coaching job at Sheridan. The Blackhawks announced Windlan’s hiring on Thursday.
Windlan coached Kokomo for one season, going 4-19 last winter. Sheridan will be Windlan’s ninth coaching spot since taking taking the Frankton girls job in 2004. Class 2A Sheridan plays in the nine-team Hoosier Heartland Conference and finished 5-18 last season.
Hansen ends 34th in Junior PGA
PERU — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen tied for 34th place in the Indiana Boys Junior PGA Championship at Rock Hollow G.C. The two-day tournament concluded Thursday.
Hansen had rounds of 79 and 80 for a 36-hole total of 159. Bloomfield’s Jason Bannister took the title with a sizzling total of 141 (72, 69). He posted a five-shot win.
The top 70 after the opening round made the cut for the final round. Area players who missed the cut were Kokomo’s Karson Parrett (83), Peru’s Hayden Williamson (83), Kokomo’s Kyle Sanders (83), Kokomo’s Mason Hahn (88) and Peru’s Mason Taylor (91).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.