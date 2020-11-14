Lemaster hits ace at Am. Legion
Jeff Lemaster hit a hole-in-one last Saturday at American Legion G.C. He used an 8-iron to ace No. 9, which played 144 yards. Jan Jenkins, Brad Wilson and Chase Wilson witnessed the shot. It was Lemaster’s second career ace.
Eastern-Faith scrimmage ccd.
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball scrummage vs. Faith Christian on Thursday at Lafayette has been canceled. Eastern is looking for a replacement opponent.
Wesleyan’s Mangas goes for 51
OAKLAND CITY — Indiana Wesleyan’s Kyle Mangas scored a school-record 51 points in the Wildcats’ 114-70 victory over Oakland City University on Friday night. The previous record was set in 1991, when Bruce Smith clipped IU Kokomo for 44 points.
Mangas was 21 of 36 from the field overall and 7 of 16 from 3-land.
IWU (7-0) has eclipsed 100 points in all but one game this season, outscoring their opponents 750-521.
