Tennis players make all-district
Kokomo senior Jon Callane, Peru freshman Ian Potts and Northwestern junior Cole Wise earned spots on the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-District 3 team.
The team had 14 singles players and seven doubles teams.
Mixed bowling is Nov. 14-15
The City of Firsts USBC will hold its annual championships for seniors and mixed doubles in November.
The mixed doubles tournament is planned for 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 and at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15. Entry fees are $22 per person or $44 per pair. Entries close on Nov. 8. Organizers have set a minimum of 40 bowlers per squad — and to correct what was in Friday’s Tribune, there must be 40 bowlers per squad or that squad will be canceled.
Questions should be directed to DiAnne Rickel at cityoffirstsusbc@gmail.com or 765-860-2080.
Spaulding hits ace at Wildcat Creek
Keith Spaulding scored a hole-in-one this week at Wildcat Creek G.C. It came on No. 7. He used a 7-iron to knock in the 128-yard shot. Carlos Vazquez witnessed the shot.
It’s Spaulding’s first career ace.
