Western-KHS football pushed back a day
The Western vs. Kokomo football game in Week 1 has been pushed back one day to Saturday, Aug. 22. It’s a 7 p.m. game at Walter Cross Field.
Kokomo AD Nick Sale also announced the Western-Kokomo girls-boys soccer doubleheader on Saturday will be varsity only. The girls game is set for 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m. The games will be played at Walter Cross Field.
Taylor golf team beats Prairie, Elwood
Taylor's girls golf team posted a score of 241 to edge Clinton Prairie (242) and Elwood (242) in a three-team match Wednesday at Chippendale G.C. Prairie took second place by a tiebreaker.
Taylor had season-best scores from Emma Good (52), Kayla Martin (55) and Olivia Keith (62). Chloe McKay rounded out the Titans' score with a 72.
"Praying to keep shaving a couple strokes from each girl at every match," Taylor coach Laura Worthington said.
Prairie's Tatem Nash was medalist with a 51.
In other girls golf matches Wednesday:
• Led by medalist Addy Sheets’ 47, Clinton Central beat Eastern 212-223 at Frankfort Commons.
The Comets’ top four scores came from Marra Shook (51), Rebekah Guthrie (55), Macie Davison (58) and Alexa Mauer (59).
“That’s a good score for Eastern,” coach Dave Bartrum said.
• Logansport defeated Lewis Cass 194-228 at Dykeman Park Golf Course. Logan sophomore Myleigh Moon was the medalist with a 47.
Andrea Hair led the Kings with a 52. Jordan Henry (55), Jordyn Hensley (60) and Kassidy Henry (61) rounded out the Kings’ team score.
WHS product Reida joins Pitt as assistant
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh baseball coach Mike Bell has added former Western athlete Matt Reida to his coaching staff.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Matt Reida to the University of Pittsburgh baseball family,” Bell said. “After conducting a national search, it was obvious we hit a home run with a rising star in the coaching industry. Known for his elite recruiting and dynamic development of student-athletes, Matt’s past experiences and coaching stops have prepared him for this next step.”
Reida spent the last two years as a volunteer assistant coach at Alabama. He spent the 2018 season at Xavier, serving as an assistant coach while also holding the title of recruiting coordinator. And prior to his time in Cincinnati, Reida worked at Indiana in 2016-17.
A baseball and basketball standout at Western, Reida played college baseball at Kentucky in 2011-14. He made 199 career starts at shortstop, tying him for fifth all-time in program history. He ended his career in Lexington with 214 games of action, placing him fourth all-time in the school record books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.