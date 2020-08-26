IU Kokomo volleyball is conference favorite
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team is the River States Conference’s preseason favorite.
The conference’s preseason poll was conducted with voting from the 12 coaches. IU Kokomo led the polling with 117 overall votes and eight of the 12 first-place votes. Indiana University Southeast was picked second with 105 votes and two first place votes. Brescia (Ky.) University was picked third with 100 votes and the remaining two first-place nods as the top three teams in the voting all came from the West Division.
IUK went 27-14 overall and 13-3 RSC last season. The Cougars won the RSC tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the West Division and qualified for the NAIA national tournament once again. IU Kokomo won its NAIA opening round matchup to make a return trip to the final site.
The Cougars — who have won four of the last five conference tournament championships — are set to start their season at Taylor University on Sept. 11. Their home opener is the following day against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Tigers, Kats to play soccer twinbill today
Northwestern’s soccer teams will visit Kokomo today for a doubleheader at Walter Cross Field. The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at approximately 7 p.m.
For Kokomo, it’s senior night for both teams.
Football squads set for Week 2 games
Friday brings Week 2 of the high school football season.
Maconaquah remains idle following a COVID-related suspension of athletics. Tipton is scheduled to hit the field for the first time after having its scheduled opener against Madison-Grant last week canceled because of COVID concerns at M-G.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Western at Western Boone
• Northwestern at Logansport
• Blackford at Eastern
• Taylor at North Miami
• Tipton at Elwood
• Wes-Del at Tri-Central
• Carroll at Delphi
• Peru at Whitko
• 7:30 — Plymouth at Kokomo
• 7:30 — South Adams at Cass
