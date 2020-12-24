Eastern beats Alex in boys basketball
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team used crisp offense and balanced scoring to beat Alexandria 61-44 Wednesday night.
Tied 13-all after the first quarter, Eastern broke away over the middle two quarters. The Comets led 32-20 at halftime and 47-32 at the close of the third quarter.
“We noticed around the end of the first quarter that if we moved the ball around [against Alex’s zone], we can get some pretty open looks,” acting Eastern coach Jake Fleenor said. “In the second quarter, we really took advantage of that. We were passing the ball around — inside, outside, high post to the low post, and getting all the open looks that we wanted.”
Evan Monize led the Comets (3-1) with 17 points. Levi Mavrick followed with 16 points, Cayden Calloway had 15 points, Brayden Richmond had eight and Drew Monize had five. Drew Monize grabbed nine rebounds and Evan Monize had five boards.
Fleenor is filling in for coach Mike Springer, who is in quarantine. Springer also missed Friday’s game at Maconaquah.
“It’s been kind of hard,” Fleenor said. “Coach Springer is a loud voice and has tons of energy and the guys really respond to it. But the best part about this group is they’re very mature.”
Eastern is scheduled to play in Bloomington North’s four-team tourney next Wednesday. Eastern will play Class 4A No. 12-ranked Bloomington North in the first round and then either Owen Valley or University.
Western wrestlers overpower Tipton
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s wrestling team defeated Hoosier Conference rival Tipton 70-9 Wednesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Mitchell Betz (138-pound weight class), Hayden Shepherd (145), Dylan Pleak (152), Braydon Erb (285) and Gabriel Bumgardner (120) recorded pins for the Panthers. Justin Brantley (126) won by a major decision. And the Panthers won six other weight classes by forfeits.
Western was competing for the first time since Dec. 5.
“You could tell we hadn’t been on the mat in a couple weeks. We were pretty rusty,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “It was nice to get back out there.”
Western (6-0) is scheduled to host Peru, Columbia City and LaPorte on Dec. 29 before competing in the Class 2A team state duals on Jan. 2 at Fort Wayne.
“We’ll work on our conditioning a little bit and hopefully knock a little more rust off [before the state duals],” Chad Shepherd said.
Layden helps Boilers go to 2-1 in Big Ten
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team beat Nebraska 83-72 Wednesday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Former Northwestern great Madison Layden drew her sixth straight start for the Boilers. The 6-foot-1 freshman guard knocked down two 3-pointers for six points. She also dished four assists and took one steal.
Kayana Traylor led Purdue with 21 points and seven assists.
Next up for Purdue is a home game against No. 25-ranked Michigan State on Jan. 3.
