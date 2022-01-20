Layden, Purdue visit Bostic, Illinois tonight
The Purdue women’s basketball team will visit Illinois tonight in Big Ten play. Tip is slated for 8 p.m. from the State Farm Center.
The Boilermakers are 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. The Illini are 6-9 and 1-3.
The game features former Northwestern High School teammates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic. Layden is a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard for Purdue and Bostic is a 6-2 sophomore forward for Illinois.
Layden is Purdue’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game. She also averages 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a team-high 1.8 steals. Bostic is the Big Ten’s leading rebounder with an average of 12.1 boards per game. She scores 6.5 points.
Layden has scored in double figures in 14 games, including the last 10 in a row. Bostic has rebounded in double figures in 11 games, including six in a row.
Purdue leads the all-time series with Illinois 62-18 with a 25-12 mark in Champaign.
Wabash beats Cass in girls basketball
WABASH — Lewis Cass’ girls basketball team built a 26-20 halftime lead, but Wabash came back in the second half to beat the Kings 46-44 Wednesday.
Cass guard Kendal Johnson scored a game-high 25 points. Also for the Kings (7-12), Hallie Coffey scored eight points and Izzy Tharp had five points.
Cass was scheduled to host Rensselaer in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game Friday, but it has been canceled because of COVID.
NW postpones games against Cass, Peru
Northwestern’s boys basketball games against Cass on Friday and against Peru on Saturday have been postponed.
Northwestern’s girls basketball team will host Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday in the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game. It’s varsity only, with a 6 p.m. start.
Former WHS coach part of Pirates’ staff
The Pittsburgh Pirates recently hired Quentin Brown as their Florida Complex League hitting coach.
Brown played and coached at Western. As a player, he was a 2005 Indiana North All-Star. As a coach, he assisted longtime coach Ty Calloway and then replaced Calloway following his retirement. He led the Panthers for three seasons. His 2016 team reached the State Finals and finished as Class 3A runner-up.
He most recently served as the vice president of Finch Creek Fieldhouse, a multimillion-dollar indoor facility in Noblesville that is home to Indiana Primetime teams.
