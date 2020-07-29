IHSAA says sports can move forward
The IHSAA on Wednesday announced fall high school sports can move forward as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic. There are no delays, postponements or cancellations at this time.
Girls golf practice begins Friday. The other sports all start practice Monday.
Wildkats set schedule for first practices
Kokomo High School has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes IHSAA Sports Physical, IHSAA Health History and Questionnaire and KSC Waiver form. Physical forms from the 2019-2020 school year are valid.
FRIDAY
• Girls golf: 4:30 p.m. at Kokomo Country Club.
MONDAY
• Boys cross country: 6:30 a.m. at KHS (door 13).
• Boys tennis: 2:45 p.m. at the KHS courts.
• Football: 3 p.m. at Walter Cross Field.
• Girls cross country: 3 p.m. at KHS (door 13).
• Volleyball: 4:30 p.m. at KHS (Haworth Gym).
• Girls soccer: 5 p.m. at KHS fields.
• Boys soccer: 5:30 p.m. at KHS fields.
