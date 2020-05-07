KPBR schedules signups for May 30
The Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth League is planning to have a 2020 season and has scheduled signups for 1-4 p.m. on May 30 at the pavilion at Huston Park. All returning and new players need to register to play. Tryout information will be given at the signup.
More information is available on the KPBR’s Facebook page. Questions should be directed to KPBR president Gary Trent at 765-271-6937.
IHSAA eyes July 1 for possible resumption
The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced the resumption of prep sports around the state can tentatively begin July 1.
All school-sponsored athletic activities were put on hold in March and later canceled because of school closures due to the new coronavirus. Those policies will remain in place through June.
The resumption of prep sports remains contingent on the state’s ability to gradually reopen for business under the plan outlined last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
If the the guidelines are met, athletes would be able to work out with teammates and coaches through at least Aug. 1.
— The Associated Press
Gas City postpones Test and Tune
GAS CITY — The Gas City I-69 Speedway has postponed its Test and Tune session after talking with a state official. The track had previously scheduled the session for Saturday, but is now pushing it back until sometime after May 24. The postponement is in order to fall in line with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan for getting Indiana back to normal after the state was largely shut down this spring in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.
“The motorsports industry is a major economic engine for the state of Indiana and these are unprecedented, challenging times for short tracks and all motorsports-related businesses throughout the state,” track promoter Jerry Gappens said in a statement from the I-69 Speedway. “However I personally feel that — with perhaps a couple of exceptions — all of us want to do our part to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in a cautious and responsible manner as we move forward.”
The track is currently working on revising its 2020 schedule. For more information visit gascityi69speedway.com.
