Eastern hits pause on activities
GREENTOWN — Eastern is shifting to virtual learning for Monday and Tuesday. As a result, Eastern has postponed or canceled all athletic events from Saturday through Saturday, Nov. 28.
The Comets’ plan is to resume athletic events on Monday, Nov. 30.
Toledo’s hot start buries EMU
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Toledo raced to a 24-7 halftime lead and went on to beat Eastern Michigan 45-28 in a Mid-American Conference game Wednesday night.
The Rockets (2-1) finished with a decisive 191-33 advantage in rushing yards. Overall, Toledo had 489 total yards and 26 first downs and EMU had 277 yards and 18 first downs.
Bryant Koback led the Rockets’ ground game with 149 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Quarterbacks Eli Peters and Carter Bradley had efficient nights — Peters was 11-of-15 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Bradley was 5-of-8 for 108 yards and two scores.
For Eastern Michigan (0-3), QB Preston Hutchinson was 25-of-38 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Former Kokomo standout Luke Cameron contributed to EMU’s defense. He finished with two solo tackles.
