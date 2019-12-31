First week of new year has light BB schedule

This week’s area boys and girls basketball schedules show just a smattering of games as most teams have the week off.

The following is a look at the schedules. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

BOYS

THURSDAY

Taylor at Rochester

FRIDAY

Oak Hill at Western

Kokomo at Zionsville

SATURDAY

Frankfort at Northwestern

Taylor at Clinton Prairie

GIRLS

THURSDAY

Carmel at Kokomo

FRIDAY

1 p.m. — Western at Rochester +

6 p.m. — Western vs. South Central +

SATURDAY

6 p.m. — Clinton Prairie at Taylor

Northfield at Kokomo

6:15 p.m. — Wabash at Maconaquah

+ Varsity-only games at Rochester

Bowling team sectional is Saturday at Heritage

The high school bowling postseason begins Saturday with the team sectional tournament at Kokomo’s Heritage Lanes. It begins at 2 p.m. Two boys/co-ed teams and one girls team will advance to a regional tournament on Jan. 18 in Crawfordsville.

The favored teams to advance from the local sectional are Western and Eastern on the boys side; they finished first and second in the local conference. Favored to advance for the girls is Western.

The individual sectional tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. Four individual boys and two individual girls will advance to the regional tournament.

For the boys, the local individuals with the highest season averages are Western’s Haydn Hunt (187), Western’s Arie Lowe (182), Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (178), Eastern’s Ethan Preston (177), Western’s Ashton Carter (174) and Eastern’s Brayden Utterback (170). For the girls, the highest averages belong to Western’s Haley Harbaugh (166), Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (135) and Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser (134).

— Gerard Kelley

