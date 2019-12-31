First week of new year has light BB schedule
This week’s area boys and girls basketball schedules show just a smattering of games as most teams have the week off.
The following is a look at the schedules. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BOYS
THURSDAY
Taylor at Rochester
FRIDAY
Oak Hill at Western
Kokomo at Zionsville
SATURDAY
Frankfort at Northwestern
Taylor at Clinton Prairie
GIRLS
THURSDAY
Carmel at Kokomo
FRIDAY
1 p.m. — Western at Rochester +
6 p.m. — Western vs. South Central +
SATURDAY
6 p.m. — Clinton Prairie at Taylor
Northfield at Kokomo
6:15 p.m. — Wabash at Maconaquah
+ Varsity-only games at Rochester
Bowling team sectional is Saturday at Heritage
The high school bowling postseason begins Saturday with the team sectional tournament at Kokomo’s Heritage Lanes. It begins at 2 p.m. Two boys/co-ed teams and one girls team will advance to a regional tournament on Jan. 18 in Crawfordsville.
The favored teams to advance from the local sectional are Western and Eastern on the boys side; they finished first and second in the local conference. Favored to advance for the girls is Western.
The individual sectional tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. Four individual boys and two individual girls will advance to the regional tournament.
For the boys, the local individuals with the highest season averages are Western’s Haydn Hunt (187), Western’s Arie Lowe (182), Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (178), Eastern’s Ethan Preston (177), Western’s Ashton Carter (174) and Eastern’s Brayden Utterback (170). For the girls, the highest averages belong to Western’s Haley Harbaugh (166), Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (135) and Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser (134).
— Gerard Kelley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.