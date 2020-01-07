Good, Langley lead Taylor past N. Miami
Taylor girls basketball players Emma Good and Kelsi Langley combined for 42 points in the Titans’ 58-42 victory over North Miami on Monday night at Center Court.
Good made 9 of 13 shots from the field (4 of 7 from 3-land) and scored 22 points. Langley made 6 of 12 shots from the field and all eight of her free throw attempts.
“That’s a pretty good 1-2 punch,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said.
After trailing 22-19 at halftime, the Titans (10-5) moved in front in the third quarter and held a 36-32 lead at the quarter break. They were up 45-41 in the fourth quarter before closing on a 13-1 run to win going away.
“They played well as a team,” Oliver said of his players. “I wanted us to slow down a little bit. I like to play fast, but I think we play too fast sometimes. They slowed down just enough [Monday]. They took care of the ball, they shared the ball and they ran the floor. We also rebounded better.”
Hannah Hall led North Miami (9-5) with 18 points.
Mac hires Purcell as football coach
BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah on Monday announced the selection of Brad Purcell as its new football coach. Purcell replaces Austin Colby, who left the Braves to become Kokomo’s coach.
Purcell has spent 12 years as an assistant coach at three different parochial schools — Bishop Chatard, Guerin Catholic and most recently Scecina Memorial. He was Scecina’s defensive coordinator the last five years during which time the Crusaders compiled a 46-17 record.
Purcell’s coaching staff will include his high school coach, Hall of Famer Vince Lorenzano, who led Chatard to seven state championships.
“We have a lot of work to do, but I am extremely excited,” Purcell said in a story on MacBraves.com. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity to compete and help the student-athletes of Maconaquah High School reach their potential daily.”
Purcell walks into a good situation. Colby took over program coming off back-to-back 2-8 seasons and produced an immediate turnaround. The 2018 Braves went 9-3, matching the school record for wins. They broke through that year to make it past the first round of sectional play for the first time since 2002. The 2019 Braves went 7-3.
RYBL accepting online signups
RUSSIAVILLE — Registration for the Russiaville Youth Baseball League’s 2020 season is open at rybl.org.
The league is open to players ages 4-12 who attend Western Schools or who otherwise meet residency requirements. Online registration will continue through Jan. 26. After that day, a late fee of $20 will be applied to the registration. Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 26 at Western’s fieldhouse.
For more registration and league information, visit rybl.org. Questions can be directed to Bryan Altmaier, the league’s player agent, at bryanka88@yahoo.com or 765-865-1345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.