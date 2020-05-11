Hosier scores ace at Country Club
Justyn Hosier recently hit a hole-in-one at the Kokomo Country Club. Using a 7-iron, he aced No. 8, which plays 154 yards. Scott Sullivan, Ross Sullivan and Brandon Boles witnessed the shot.
KPBR schedules signups for May 30
The Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth League is planning to have a 2020 season and has scheduled signups for 1-4 p.m. on May 30 at the pavilion at Huston Park. All returning and new players need to register to play. Tryout information will be given at the signup.
More information is available on the KPBR’s Facebook page. Questions should be directed to KPBR president Gary Trent at 765-271-6937.
