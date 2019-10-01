IHSAA sets tennis sectional pairings
The IHSAA on Monday drew pairings for this week’s tennis sectional tournaments.
The Kokomo Sectional opens Wednesday with two matches: Eastern vs. Taylor and Tipton vs. Northwestern.
The semifinal round is Thursday. The Eastern-Taylor winner will face Western while the Tipton-NW winner will go against Kokomo.
The championship is scheduled for Friday.
In the Peru Sectional, which has four teams, the opening round has Manchester vs. Maconaquah and Wabash vs. Peru.
B-ball HOF to meet Thursday in Kokomo
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame will hold a regional meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Kokomo at Martino’s Italian Villa.
HOF President Jerry Pierson and HOF officers and staff will speak and fill in the audience on the latest happenings with the organization. They also will share how interested individuals can help or become more involved.
This is not a limited invitation. All are welcome, especially non-members who love the game and have a possible interest in becoming involved with the Hall.
The meeting will include lunch (at your cost), social time and prizes.
Those who wish to attend should RSVP to info@hoopshall.com or call the Hall at 765-529-1891.
Neer runs well in Bronx race
NEW YORK — Howard County native Waverly Neer had the top finish by an American woman in the New Balance Bronx 10-Mile Road Race on Sunday.
Neer covered the course in 58 minutes, 35 seconds (a pace of 5:52 per mile) and finished sixth among women. Kenya’s Belaynesh Fikadu won the women’s title with a time of 55:32.
Neer is sponsored by USA Track and Field. She recently accepted the position of assistant coach of cross country and track and field at Manhattan College in NYC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.