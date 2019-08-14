KPBR offering fall baseball
The Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth baseball league will hold signups for its fall league and early signups for its 2020 season from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. The entry fees are $30 for fall ball and $85 for the 2020 season.
The fall league starts on Sept. 7 and ends in October with games on Saturday afternoons at Huston Park. Twelve-year-old players exiting Cal Ripken leagues are welcome.
To register for the 2020 season, a player must have his birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or guardian for signature. There is no refund on the $85 entry fee.
Tryouts for the 2020 season are scheduled for Aug. 25 at Huston Park with the time TBD.
Questions should be directed to Gary Trent at 765 271-6937.
NW girls win 3-team meet
ROCHESTER — Northwestern's girls golf team shot 206 Tuesday at Round Barn G.C. to win a three-team meet with Peru (214) and Tippecanoe Valley (221).
Audrey Koetter shot a 45 to lead Northwestern and win medalist honors. Also for the Tigers, Mollie Habig shot 51, and Kristin Piel and Mackenzee Westbrook each shot 55.
For the Bengal Tigers, Kayla Nance shot 50, Libby Rogers 52, and Elaina Sylvain and Kara Baker 56 each.
