Kats’ home finale now Thursday
The Kokomo boys basketball team’s home finale against South Bend Washington has been moved from Saturday to Thursday. Washington needed the change with its girls team playing in the State Finals on Saturday.
The following is the area schedule for the rest of the wek. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
• Whitko at Maconaquah
THURSDAY
• S.B. Washington at Kokomo
• Carroll at Eastern
• Elwood at Taylor
• Lapel at Tipton
• Tri-Central at Liberty Ch.
FRIDAY
• Kokomo at Huntington N.
• Lafayette Catholic at Cass
• 6:15 — Rochester at Mac
• 6:15 — Peru at Wabash
SATURDAY
• Eastern at Sheridan
Wrestlers earn academic notice
The Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 Academic All-State squads, which is broken into senior first team, junior first ream, and honorable mention squads for juniors and seniors with selections based on GPAs.
The senior first team includes Peru’s Kayden Gee (3.8 GPA), Alex Legg (3.9) and Samuel Makowski (4.0), Eastern’s Tallan Morrisett (3.8) and Aleksei Wiles (3.9), Carroll’s Cergio Santiago (3.87), Western’s Jaedon Smith (3.93), and Northwestern’s Kyle Cardwell (4.12).
The junior first team includes Peru’s Conner Shaffer (3.85), Maconaquah’s Drake Guyer (4.22) and Cory Bockover (3.84), Carroll’s Jackson Ayers (3.88), Tipton’s Eli McGuire (3.79), Western’s Braydon Shoaff (3.79) and Northwestern’s Christian Allen (3.9).
Included in the senior honorable mention List are Maconaquah’s Colin Deckard (3.5) and Colton Meyers (3.27), Eastern’s Matthew Hetzner (3.25) and Bryce Buckley (3.27), and Western’s Braydon Erb (3.64), Aidan Belt (3.32) and Justin Brantley (3.724).
The junior honorable mention list has Eastern’s Brodie Porter (3.41), Northwestern’s Julion Creason (3.46), Western’s Hayden Shepherd (3.63), Tipton’s Drew Servies (3.72) and Jovany Fuentes (3.72), Cass’ Erik Hardy (3.69), Maconaquah’s Mason Taylor (3.27) and Crystal Bunch (3.25), and Peru’s Chase Seifert (3.54).
