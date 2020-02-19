Layden among IBCA honorees
Northwestern standout Madison Layden was named as the District 2 girls basketball Player of the Week by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday after helping the Tigers win the Class 4A Marion Regional on Saturday.
Layden had a strong game in Northwestern’s 67-40 victory over Fishers in Saturday morning’s regional semifinal. She scored 21 points, dished 10 assists, took four rebounds and grabbed three steals.
That was a warm-up for her star turn in the regional final that night. In Northwestern’s 72-35 victory over Homestead in the title game, Layden delivered a knockout punch with a 19-point third quarter that pushed Northwestern’s lead from 11 points at halftime to an insurmountable 31 points by the end of the third. Layden hit four 3-pointers in that frame and finished the game with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Over the course of Saturday’s games, Layden was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. Additionally she’s now moved into second place in state history for career assists and steals.
Northwestern faces Penn at 4 p.m. Saturday in the LaPorte Semistate.
IUK squads split with IU Southeast
NEW ALBANY — IU Kokomo’s basketball teams split with IU Southeast in River States Conference games Tuesday.
In the women’s game, IUK beat IU Southeast 70-51. Tia Chambers led IUK (15-12, 7-7 RSC) with 13 points, 19 rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists. Ally Davis scored a team-high 19 points and Vanessa Mullins had 14 points.
In the men’s game, IU Southeast beat NAIA Division II No. 14-ranked IUK 77-67. Reigning RSC Player of the Week Desean Hampton led the Cougars (23-6, 12-3) with 13 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and two assists and Akil McClain had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
IUK’s teams host Brescia on Saturday to close the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.