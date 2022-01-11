Maconaquah’s Maple wins IBCA award
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Week 10 IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week include Maconaquah senior Lilly Maple for girls District 1.
Maple led the Braves past Wabash 54-27 in a Three Rivers Conference game Saturday. The 5-foot-7 guard scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, took five steals and had another eight deflections.
Maple is averaging 22.8 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.1 steals per game for the 10-5 Braves.
Unbeaten Peru, Carroll in AP Top 10 polls
Peru moved up one spot and Carroll dropped one spot in this week’s Associated Press boys basketball rankings.
Peru (11-0) is No. 7 in Class 3A and Carroll (9-0) is No. 5 in Class 2A. Both teams have big conference games Friday. In the Three Rivers Conference, Peru visits Maconaquah. Peru leads the TRC at 4-0 and Mac is tied for second at 2-0. And in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Carroll hosts Class 2A No. 7 Clinton Prairie (12-1). Prairie and Tri-Central share the HHC lead with 3-0 records and Carroll is a half-game back at 2-0.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are Zionsville (4A), Leo (3A), Central Noble (2A) and North Daviess (1A).
IUK brings in Martin as men’s golf coach
Indiana University Kokomo on Monday announced the hiring of Brent Martin as the Cougars’ men’s golf coach.
Martin is no stranger to the River States Conference, having spent the last two seasons as the Director of Golf at Ohio Christian University. Martin oversaw both the men’s and women’s programs for the Trailblazers. Before taking over the golf programs, he spent four years as the men’s and women’s tennis coach for the Trailblazers.
Martin played both golf and tennis at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
IUK’s spring season begins March 19-20 when the Cougars compete in the Blue Raider Invitational in Columbia, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.