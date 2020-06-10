Tipton golf squad reaches IGA state
Tipton’s boys golf team will play in the state finals of the Indiana Golf Association’s 2020 Team Event today and Thursday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
The Blue Devils advanced by finishing third in a qualifier Monday at The Players G.C. in Yorktown. Eighteen teams from six different qualifiers made the cut for the state finals.
Indianapolis Cathedral’s Blue team won the Yorktown qualifier with a score of 293. Yorktown was runner-up with 315 and Tipton followed with 320. Tipton’s Griffin Hare shared individual honors after firing an even-par 72. The Blue Devils’ other players and scores were Maverick Conaway (80), Mylan Swan (84), Gavin Hare (84) and Noah Wolfe (85).
County Hall of Fame awards scholarships
The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame has named Western senior Trevor White and Kokomo senior Vicky Qiu as its 2020 scholarship award winners. Each received a $500 scholarship.
White, who plans to attend Indiana University Kokomo and major in accounting, is graduating from Western with a perfect 4.272 grade point average. He was a four-year member of the golf team and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has worked at Crew Car Wash, Gabe’s Pizza and is a licensed IHSAA basketball official.
Qiu, who plans to attend Purdue University and major in general management, is graduating with a GPA higher than a perfect 4.095. She is vice president of Kokomo’s senior class and was a member of the soccer and tennis teams. She was also a member of the student council, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board, National Honor Society and Student Government.
Lewis Cass to honor spring sports athletes
WALTON — Lewis Cass High School will honor its spring sports athletes on Thursday with a series of displays that people can view from their cars. The event begins at 9:20 p.m.
Cars may enter through the south parking lot from U.S. 35 on to Howard Street and exit the west lot by Ind. 218. Those wishing to view the projection screen will be allowed to park inside the cones of the west parking lot. Senior banners will be on display along the fence lines with lights and the scoreboard turned on at the tennis, track, baseball and softball facilities. The golf team will also have their banners and golf bags displayed.
People are asked to remain in their cars through the recognition.
