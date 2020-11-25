Northwestern-MG boys hoops ppd.
Northwestern’s boys basketball season opener against Madison-Grant on Tuesday was postponed. The makeup date is TBA. Northwestern’s boys and girls swim meet vs. Twin Lakes on Tuesday was canceled.
In other scheduling notes:
• The Eastern at Northwestern boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Feb. 13. It was originally scheduled for Saturday.
• Northwestern’s girls basketball game against South Bend Washington on Saturday is canceled. The Tigers’ girls basketball against Maconaquah on Dec. 2 is postponed with a makeup date TBA.
8 Wildkats make All-NCC football
The North Central Conference on Tuesday announced its all-conference selections for football and eight Kokomo players earned recognition.
Linebacker Myles Lenor, defensive back Ta’shy Stewart, D-lineman Bronson Smith, tight end Noah Smalley and running back Plez Lawrence made the 45-player first team.
Linebacker Mitchell Van Horn, running back Torian Smith and DB Dashaun Coleman made the 31-player second team.
Chambers leads IUK to victory
The IU Kokomo women’s basketball team beat Governors State of Illinois 68-56 Tuesday night at IUK.
Tia Chambers powered the Cougars with a huge game off the bench. She had game highs of 25 points and 15 rebounds in addition to two blocks and three steals. Gabrielle Joyner added 15 points and Jadah Anderson had a double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as IUK (1-3) picked up its first win of the season. Anderson also had a team-high four assists.
The Cougars next host Oakland City on Dec. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.