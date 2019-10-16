Kings, Comets rise in 2A football poll
Lewis Cass and Eastern both moved up one spot in this week’s Class 2A state football Top 10 from the Associated Press. The Kings are No. 2 and the Comets are No. 9.
Cass (7-1) jumped Pioneer (7-1) for the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Western Boone (7-1). The Kings beat Pioneer 28-22 in Week 1. The teams will meet again next week in the opening round of Sectional 34.
Cass visits Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette on Friday for the Hoosier Conference championship. In other HC crossover games, Western visits Lafayette Central Catholic for the third-place game, Tipton visits Rensselaer for the fifth-place game and Northwestern goes to Benton Central for the ninth-place game.
Eastern (8-0) will go for an outright Hoosier Heartland Conference title and an undefeated regular season Friday when the Comets visit Clinton Prairie.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Kokomo at Richmond
• Eastern at Clinton Prairie
• Cass at West Lafayette
• Western at Lafayette Catholic
• Northwestern at Benton Central
• Tipton at Rensselaer
• Taylor at Delphi
• Maconaquah at Rochester
• Tri-Central at Clinton Central
• Peru at Manchester
• Carroll at Sheridan
Prairie upsets Carroll in volleyball sectional
FRANKFORT — Carroll’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday with a loss to Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Clinton Prairie in the Class 2A Sectional 37 opener at Prairie.
The Gophers beat the Cougars 3-1 (29-27, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20), avenging a 3-0 loss to the Cougars in HHC play.
Carroll finished the season 25-7.
IUK volleyball squad sweeps IU Southeast
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat IU Southeast 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-19) in a River States Conference match Tuesday night in Cougar Gym.
Lizzy Sokeland led a balanced Cougar attack with 14 kills. Kiersten Cooper followed with 12 kills and three other players had six or more kills apiece. Kendal Williams and Sarah Morin combined for 45 assists. Defensively, Macee Rudy led the way with 19 digs.
The Cougars improved to 7-0 in the conference and 17-8 overall. They host Point Park in a league match Friday.
IUK’s Jones wins RSC award again
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IUK golfer Brandi Jones has been named the RSC Women’s Golfer of the Week for the second straight week.
The Maconaquah product led IUK to a fifth-place team finish at the Grace College Battle at Stonehenge last week with rounds of 86 and 81 to place 17th individually.
IUK women No. 3 in preseason poll
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The IU Kokomo women’s basketball team was picked to finish third overall and second in the West Division in the coaches’ poll Tuesday at the league’s media day.
Additionally, IUK sophomore forward Tia Chambers was selected to the 10-player preseason all-conference team.
Defending league champion West Virginia Tech was selected as the preseason league favorite and top team in the East Division. Alice Lloyd was picked second overall and picked to win the West.
The Cougars open the season Saturday at home against Wright State-Lake Campus.
