Football 2A Top 10 has Tipton, Eastern
The Associated Press’ Class 2A football rankings this week show Tipton (3-1) at No. 8 and Eastern (5-0) at No. 9.
Also in the AP rankings, Peru (4-1) is among the teams also receiving votes in Class 3A and Tri-Central (4-1) is receiving votes in Class A.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Clinton Central at Eastern
• Kokomo at Anderson
• Tipton at Northwestern
• Cass at Western
• Taylor at Sheridan
• Carroll at Tri-Central
• North Miami at Maconaquah
• Peru at Rochester
Whited, Hatfield hit aces at Wildcat
Jack Whited and Tracy Hatifield recently hit holes-in-one at Wildcat Creek G.C.
Whited used a 4-hybrid to ace No. 3. Al Harvath and Jim Lemke witnessed the 156-yard shot. It was Whited’s third career hole-in-one.
Hatfield’s ace also came on No. 3. Hatfield used an 8-iron to drill the 153-yard shot. Jeff Downs and Mike Banush witnessed the shot.
