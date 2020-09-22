Football 2A Top 10 has Tipton, Eastern

The Associated Press’ Class 2A football rankings this week show Tipton (3-1) at No. 8 and Eastern (5-0) at No. 9.

Also in the AP rankings, Peru (4-1) is among the teams also receiving votes in Class 3A and Tri-Central (4-1) is receiving votes in Class A.

The following is Friday’s area schedule.

• Clinton Central at Eastern

• Kokomo at Anderson

• Tipton at Northwestern

• Cass at Western

• Taylor at Sheridan

• Carroll at Tri-Central

• North Miami at Maconaquah

• Peru at Rochester

Whited, Hatfield hit aces at Wildcat

Jack Whited and Tracy Hatifield recently hit holes-in-one at Wildcat Creek G.C.

Whited used a 4-hybrid to ace No. 3. Al Harvath and Jim Lemke witnessed the 156-yard shot. It was Whited’s third career hole-in-one.

Hatfield’s ace also came on No. 3. Hatfield used an 8-iron to drill the 153-yard shot. Jeff Downs and Mike Banush witnessed the shot.

