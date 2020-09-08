Eastern, Taylor set for Week 4 clash
All five Howard County football teams will play within the county Friday as the schedule hits Week 4.
Eastern visits Taylor for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Eastern (3-0 overall, 1-0 HHC) is riding a 13-game regular-season winning streak.
Also Friday, Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in a North Central Conference game, Northwestern entertains Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference East Division game, and Western hosts Benton Central in a non-division matchup of HC teams.
Outside of the county, Carroll picked up Class A No. 5-ranked Parke Heritage as a replacement opponent for Friday. Carroll had an opening after South Newton had to cancel following a recent COVID-19-related closure. Parke Heritage is a third-year school that consolidated Rockville and Turkey Run.
The following is Friday’s schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• McCutcheon at Kokomo
• Hamilton Heights at Northwestern
• Eastern at Taylor
• Benton Central at Western
• Cass at Tipton
• Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Whitko
• Peru at Wabash
• 7:30 p.m. — Parke Heritage at Carroll
Western, Eastern, TC receiving state notice
Western, Eastern and Tri-Central are just outside the top 10s in their respective classes in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings.
Western (3-0) is tied for No. 13 in Class 4A, Eastern (3-0) remains No. 12 in Class 2A, Tipton also is receiving votes in Class 2A, and Tri-Central (3-0) is tied with No. 11 in Class A. TC is tied with Sheridan, which the Trojans just beat last week.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are Center Grove (6A), Cathedral (5A), Mooresville (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A), Andrean (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A). Center Grove and Mooresville are the lone public schools in that group.
