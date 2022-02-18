Ted Kitchel savored every step of ladder leading him directly to his rightful piece of net.
Shortly after the 1981 Indiana University men’s basketball team captured the national championship in Philadelphia, Kitchel, the former 6-foot-8 forward for Lewis Cass, made the climb.
By this point, he was already something of an expert.
Two years earlier, Kitchel took home some net after the Hoosiers knocked off rival Purdue in the NIT championship game inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
And yet even with such cherished memories tucked away, Kitchel prefers a magical evening inside Logansport’s Berry Bowl.
For the first time in its 15-year history, Cass, an early-1960s consolidation of Galveston, Walton and Washington Township High Schools, claimed its first sectional championship in boys basketball.
The Kings, finally, were King.
“The most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball. By far,” said Kitchel, one of the main reasons the program performed an about-face from a 5-16 record his freshman year (1974-1975) to a combined mark of 58-10 his final three seasons at Lewis Cass.
“Winning the first sectional at Lewis Cass was very big. Winning it for that community was probably the most important game I’ve ever played in. Back then, you knew exactly who was going to be in your sectional. It was the same teams every year, and it was so much fun.”
Prior to the 1977-1978 season, Cass owned a combined postseason record of 9-14. The latest setback was a dispiriting 46-43 loss to Peru a year earlier that finished what had been an 18-3 season and signaled the end of Junior Mannies’ tenure as the Kings coach.
Enter Roger Schnepp, previously coach at Central Noble High School in the northeastern part of the state.
Schnepp’s youthful enthusiasm meshed well with the returning talent, namely Kitchel, his cousin Jon Kitchel, a versatile 6-5 wing, and shooting guard Mark Foreman. The other starters were rugged 6-3 forward Randy Hall and 5-11 point guard Randy Cotner.
Lewis Cass comfortably went eight-deep as 6-8 sophomore Mark Golden and guards Matt Seagraves and Matt Foreman were valuable assets, as well.
“We weren’t excited they fired coach Mannies. He was just a really good guy. We were surprised, but we knew what the expectations were,” said Jon Kitchel. “The joke was if you coached boys basketball at Cass, you better have your house on wheels.”
Once the season started, it was the Kings doing the motoring.
“The Winamac game was our first game that year, and I had a one-handed dunk,” said Jon Kitchel. “Ted had several dunks that year, but I didn’t get another until the Western game at the end of the regular season. Cotner was a game manager who didn’t make mistakes, Mark Foreman was a left-handed shooter and Randy Hall could rebound and defend.”
The Kings opened the Logansport Sectional with an 84-42 dismantling of Kewanna, took care of North Miami in the semifinal, 76-60, and exacted a delicious slice of revenge on Peru in the championship game, 90-71.
Due to a coal strike going on at the time, there was a longer-than-normal gap between sectional and regional competition. Cass, which was 23-0, accepted an offer to play a game against No. 3 Bloomington South — a school with an enrollment much larger than what Cass had — at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.
The Kings suffered their first loss, 51-46, an admirable result considering both Kitchels were in foul trouble and Cass committed 22 turnovers.
Undeterred, the Kings got back on track with a 79-66 triumph over Huntington North in a semifinal at the Marion Regional, riding Ted Kitchel’s 35 points and setting up that evening’s much-anticipated showdown against the host Giants.
In a game that did little to lessen Marion’s reputation in terms of how games were officiated in its gymnasium, the Giants prevailed in double-overtime, 58-55, before a standing-room-only crowd.
Ted Kitchel, who averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds that season despite playing limited fourth-quarter minutes because the Kings were usually well ahead by then, was called for a block late.
Cass supporters, meanwhile, clearly thought it was a charge on a Marion player.
And like that, it was over.
Over, but never forgotten. More than four decades later, the 1977-1978 Cass Kings, winners of 24 of 26 games, carry a sort of legendary status in Cass County.
Ted Kitchel was named an Indiana All-Star before playing for three Big Ten championship teams at Indiana, a career that ended with him scoring 1,336 points. Jon Kitchel played at Purdue under coaches Lee Rose and Gene Keady, which allowed him the rare opportunity of taking part in four Final Fours — the 1979, 1981 and 1982 NITs and the 1980 NCAA Final Four at Market Square Arena.
Mark Golden, a 1980 Cass graduate, went on to play at Indiana State. He finished his career in a Sycamores uniform 29 points short of 1,000.
Lewis Cass won two more single-class sectionals, 1981 and 1997 and have enjoyed even greater success since the advent of class hoops — capped by the 2002-2003 squad of then-coach Basil Mawbey winning a Class 2A state title with a 57-48 victory over Forest Park at then-Conseco Fieldhouse.
Jon Kitchel later returned to his alma mater as head coach for six seasons (2011-2017), compiling a record of 84-55 and leading the 2013-2014 Cass ball club all the way to a 2A semistate.
All told, nine Kings boys basketball teams have taken scissors to nets after winning a sectional.
The euphoria surrounding the first will likely never be duplicated.
