Eastern’s baseball team didn’t get many chances to score Monday afternoon. Madison-Grant pitcher Nick Evans saw to that. And when the Comets did get within striking distance, they couldn’t get any runner home. Evans saw to that too.
Madison-Grant senior Evans threw a complete game, pitching the Argylls to a 3-0 victory over Eastern in the championship of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Madison-Grant got a run in the opening inning for a 1-0 lead then added two insurance runs in the sixth for some breathing room.
“First of all, hat’s off to coach [Scott] Haley and Madison-Grant,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “All season we talk about, from a pitching standpoint and defensive standpoint, making sure that you make your opponent beat you and I though they did that. We didn’t have any [unintentional] walks or errors. I think they had the leaoff man on in maybe five of the six innings. They got the big hits.”
Evans shut Eastern down at every turn. The Comets stranded two runners in the second and two in the third.
“Give Evans credit,” Hisner said. “He was around the plate, he used two pitches for strikes, kept us off balance and when we had our chances to drive in a run with one or two out, we just didn’t get it done.
“Our kids battled. We had a good attitude all week, good effort. It wasn’t lack of effort on our part, it was we just didn’t execute when we needed to and Madison-Grant did, so hat’s off to them.”
Eastern’s best chance to pull even and change the game came in the top of the third inning. Cayden Calloway and Levi Mavrick got back-to-back one-out singles, then moved to second and third on a groundout. But Evans got a strikeout to end the inning and Eastern never got a runner past second base again.
“What a gutty performance. He’s done that for four years now,” M-G coach Haley said of M-G’s senior starting pitcher. “When his control is on, he throws a lot of strikes and when he throws a lot of strikes we make a lot of plays behind him.”
It was a clutch performance as the Argylls (21-7) won their first sectional since 2012.
“That’s what I expect from our seniors and all four of our seniors contributed,” Haley said. “[Evans] has been our No. 1 or No. 2 since his freshman year. He earned it. He worked his butt off and he was ready. He was ready.”
Eastern also got singles from Zane Downing and pinch hitter Reid Keisling. Evans struck out nine.
Comet starter Levi Mavrick dueled Evans for the bulk of the game. He pitched all six innings with seven hits, two walks (both intentional), two earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Madison-Grant took a quick lead on a two-out RBI double by Mason Richards in the bottom of the first inning. That was the game’s only run through the fifth inning.
“That first run was extremely important to get Nick calmed down a little bit,” Haley said. “Mason had been struggling lately and he took some extra BP Saturday night actually when we got home from the game, and it paid off right there. He ripped a nice double down that left-field line that got us going and I think that calmed us down pretty quickly, took the edge off a little bit.”
M-G scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Brayden Ross and a wild pitch.
Eastern ends its season with a 19-11 record and a few runs shy of its first sectional title since 1999.
“I told the kids, I said ‘hey I know it’s tough right now to keep your heads up but two years ago we’re 7-18, we lose in the first round,’” Hisner said. “This year to win 19 games, to put ourselves in the championship game where we’re playing for a trophy, I told our seniors ‘we didn’t get it done this year but you’re helping change the culture. Make sure you come back next year when we get it done.’”
