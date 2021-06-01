Northwestern baseball coach Ryan Ward reflected more than once Monday night about how young Tiger players had made the most of their opportunities during the season to put themselves in the best position when it really counted in the postseason.
The same applies to the team as a whole. Northwestern took advantage of all the Tigers learned during the season and put into effect Monday to win the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional.
The Tigers opened the day with a 6-5 victory over co-No. 6 Western in the semifinal round, then beat Twin Lakes 8-5 in the championship game for Northwestern’s first sectional title since 2014.
“There’s so much that goes into a moment like this and a lot of thoughts run through your head,” Ward said on the field after the title game. “[I’m] thinking about the seniors last year who didn’t even have this opportunity, thinking about the kids when not having a season last year that chose maybe not to come out for baseball this year, losing that interest.
“We had a lot of injuries at the beginning of the year and we could have easily given up at that point. There’s so many moments and so many people that go into this it’s hard to put it into words. But more than anything, I’m happy for these kids. They’ll remember this night for the rest of their life, regardless of what happens from here on out.”
Northwestern evened its record at 13-13 with two wins Monday. The Tigers face Griffith (14-11) at 10 a.m. this Saturday in the opening game of the Griffith Regional. The second semifinal pits No. 1 Hanover Central (26-3-1) against South Bend St. Joseph (11-8-1). The championship is at 7 p.m.
The Purple Tigers weren’t the obvious choice to win a sectional with Western and No. 9 Peru in the field, but Ward felt good about his team as it prepared for the sectional.
“I want to say this without trying to sound arrogant,” Ward told WIOU in the press box following the title game. “Really the message going into the weekend to our team was nobody wants to play us. We’re the hottest team, we’re playing our best ball at the end of the season regardless of what happened. We felt like we were a scary team.
“[Western’s] Mitchell Dean’s a great pitcher, Western’s a phenomenal ballclub, but being able to see them twice [in the regular season], playing our best baseball, we knew that we were going to be in those games regardless of what preseason or midseason rankings told and we’ve just got to execute our baseball, and we were able to do that.”
In the championship against Twin Lakes (12-17), Northwestern fell behind 1-0 after an inning but the Tigers took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the second. Cole Cardwell got the Purple Tigers moving with a leadoff triple. Two batters later, Isaac Guffy plated Cardwell with a one-out single.
Cole Van Natter followed with a walk and Austin Robinson singled to load the bases. Cole Wise drove in Guffey with a ground out, Tate Mullens walked, and A.J. Burkhalter hit a two-run double.
Twin Lakes got a run in the bottom of the second to trim the lead to 4-2. Northwestern added a run in the top of the third on a Van Natter RBI single and Northwestern chased Twin Lakes starter Jaden Franceschina in that frame. Twin Lakes got two runs in the bottom of the third to cut the Northwestern lead to 5-4.
At that point, with two runs in and two on, Northwestern sophomore Koen Berry entered in relief of starter Mullens. Berry got a double play to end the inning and pitched the rest of the way, throwing 4 2/3 innings for the win with four hits, one walk and one earned run. He struck out three, including the final out of the game that triggered Northwestern’s sectional celebration.
Berry said his approach was “just pound the strike zone. I knew I had the defense to work with.”
Northwestern’s defense turned two double plays with Berry on the mound, justifying his confidence in the Tigers in the field.
“I just knew my defense would help me behind me so I kept throwing strikes," he said.
The Tigers added a run in the sixth when Jeremy Bell singled, advanced to second on Cole Cardwell’s walk, then scored on Lincoln Cardwell’s single. Northwestern added two runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-4 lead. Wise reached on an error, Mullens walked, Burkhalter followed with a fielder’s choice, and Bell drove in two runs with a single for a four-run cushion.
Northwestern takes a six-game winning streak into regional play. Berry said that’s because of Northwestern’s “defense, and our offense really stepped up at the end of the year.”
Bell led Northwestern’s offense in the final after getting three hits against Western. He went 3 for 5 against Twin Lakes with a run and two RBIs. Robinson was 2 for 5. Mullens drew three walks.
“You can’t ask anything more from a senior,” Ward said of Bell on WIOU. “We just gave him a plan and approach and said ‘this is what we need you to do. You’re not going to be in there [on defense] every inning, you just need to provide quality at-bats.’ So he stuck with the approach, stuck to the game plan and was rewarded for that.”
Like Northwestern coming from the the pack to win a sectional that featured two heavyweights as favorites, Berry made the most of it when an opportunity fell his way. Ward talked about why he feels Northwestern is playing its best right now.
“One, our offensive execution has gotten a lot better,” he said. “If you notice the last couple weeks, we’ve gotten more bunts down and we’ve had better quality at-bats, regardless of whether we’ve gotten an out or not, so the approach has been better.
“And obviously I think about [earlier in the season] when we were hurt, the opportunities that guys took advantage of. Guys like Koen Berry, who maybe started the season out in JV, then we had some of those injuries and he might not have gotten those wins during that stretch in the middle of the season, but he was getting valuable experience, valuable innings, comes in and now he feels more prepared for this opportunity.”
