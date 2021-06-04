Northwestern’s baseball team is riding high after winning its first sectional championship since 2014, but don’t mistake excitement for contentment.
The Tigers will take aim at more hardware when they play in the Griffith Regional on Saturday.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished, but we’re going up there Saturday to win the thing,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “Our practice mindset this week has been, ‘Let’s go do it again and let’s keep this thing going.’”
Northwestern (13-13) faces Griffith (14-11) in the opening semifinal at 11 a.m. Kokomo time. No. 1-ranked Hanover Central (26-3-1) and South Bend St. Joseph (11-8-1) are in the second semifinal. The winners will meet in the championship at 8 p.m.
The Tigers have peaked at the right time. After closing the regular season with four straight wins to build momentum, they upset co-No. 6 Western in the Sectional 20 semifinal round before beating Twin Lakes in the final.
“We were 7-13 at one point and now we’re 13-13. I think that statistic not only defines our season, but just tells you what kind of players we have on the team,” Ward said. “We have kids who are fighters, we have kids who believe in one another, and we’re going to keep going until the last out.”
For Northwestern to keep its season going, it will need to beat Griffith in the opening semifinal. The Panthers are making their ninth straight regional appearance.
“It’s at Griffith’s field so I think that’s going be a challenge in itself. We have to travel 2 1/2 hours on Saturday morning to get up there. That’s definitely a challenge,” Ward said. “I don’t know [Griffith coach] Brian Jennings too well personally, I just know he’s a phenomenal coach. He’s been doing this a long time. They’re in this tournament consistently at this point. Knowing his veteran leadership, it’s going to be a hard battle, but we’ll be ready for it.”
Northwestern has one of the top pitchers in Class 3A in junior Cole Wise. The Ball State recruit has a 5-4 record and 1.83 ERA. In 53.2 innings, he has allowed only 31 hits and 17 walks, and he has 100 strikeouts.
“He’s been doing [lately] what he’s been doing all year and that’s a high-strike efficiency, great tempo. I think that’s one of my favorite parts about watching him pitch. He pitches quick and he has a good tempo,” Ward said. “Our defense is confident when he’s on the mound. We know what we’re going to get out of Cole. He’s going to keep us in games and he’s going to give us his best.”
The Tigers’ other pitching options include junior Tate Mullens (4-1, 4.02 ERA), sophomore A.J. Burkhalter (2-1, 4.56) and sophomore Koen Berry (0-3, one save, 2.80).
Wise leads the Tigers’ offense. He is batting .405 with 22 RBI. Other top hitters include freshman Cole Van Natter (.377, 24 runs), Mullens (.344, 17 RBI), junior Austin Robinson (.318, 22 runs) and Burkhalter (.281, 16 RBI).
Griffith’s top hitters are Matt Jovanovich (.486, 30 RBI), Tyler Wolfe (.400) and Conner Cervantes (.391, 25 RBI).
