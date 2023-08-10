Kokomo High School boys basketball standout and five star recruit Flory Bidunga is ready to announce his college decision.
The 6-foot-10 center will announce where he will play basketball in college this Saturday during the halftime of the Under Armour Elite 24 game, according to Paul Biancardi, recruiting director for boys high school basketball for ESPN. Bidunga confirmed the news by sharing Biancardi’s tweet on his Instagram page.
The game, and his decision, will be televised on ESPNU. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. Eastern.
On Monday, Bidunga narrowed his list of teams to Duke, Auburn, Michigan and Kansas. Along with his four finalists, Bidunga also received offers from Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky, Florida, Cincinnati, Michigan State and more.
Bidunga is currently the No. 1 center prospect for the class of 2024 and the fourth overall prospect for his class, according to both ESPN and 24/7 Sports.
“One of the most physically imposing players in the entire country, Bidunga dominates the game with defense, finishing ability, rebounding and shot-blocking,” Biancardi said earlier this year in a press release to announce Bidunga as the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year. “Over the course of his career, he’s improved his footwork and scoring skills. He runs the court with effort, moves well to defend ball screens and has shown himself to be an elite lob-catcher because of his frame and explosiveness.
"He’s special because he makes energy and hustle plays on a consistent basis.”
As a junior at KHS, Bidunga scored 20.2 points and led the state in rebounding (13.8), blocked shots (4.5) and field-goal percentage (80.7%). He led Kokomo to a Class 4A state runner-up finish. He won Indiana Player of the Year awards from MaxPreps in addition to Gatorade.
In 56 career games, Bidunga has 1,059 points, 759 rebounds and 51 double-doubles. He heads into his senior season as a 2024 Indiana Mr. Basketball front-runner.
